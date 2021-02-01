Man arrested after livestream shows bodies of two women in apartment

This photo released Jan. 30, 2021, by the Vacaville Police Department shows Raymond Michael Weber. California police arrested Weber for investigation of two killings after a caller reported seeing a social media livestream showing him armed inside an apartment and two women lying on the floor. The Vacaville Police Department said officers went to the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 12:42 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in response to the call from a woman about the livestream. Raymond Michael Weber, 29, of Sacramento was booked into the Solano County Jail. (Vacaville Police Department via AP)

Police in California have arrested a man suspected of two killings after someone reported seeing a livestream on social media that showed him with a gun and two women lying motionless on the floor of an apartment.

Vacaville Police Department said officers went to an apartment complex for formerly homeless veterans and low-income families early on Saturday after getting a call from a woman about the livestream.

“The video showed the man carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor — not moving,” the department said on Facebook.

Officers found the man had barricaded himself in the apartment, and a Swat team and negotiators were called in, police said.

UPDATE: Raymond Michael Weber (29, Sacramento) was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on two charges of... Posted by Vacaville Police Department on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Negotiations did not work, so the building was evacuated and officers got inside the apartment with “distraction devices and chemical agents”, the department said.

There was a brief struggle and a Taser was used before police took the man into custody.

“Officers additionally found two women deceased inside of the apartment,” the department said in the post.

How they died is under investigation, and their identities are not being released until their families are notified.

Raymond Michael Weber, 29, of Sacramento, was being held without bail on two counts of first-degree murder and was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday, according to Solano County jail records.

PA Media