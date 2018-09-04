An Egyptian man has been arrested outside the US embassy in Cairo after chemicals in his backpack caught fire, in what authorities said was a botched attack.

Man arrested after backpack ignites near US embassy in Cairo

No one was harmed in the incident just outside the heavy blast walls that surround the embassy in Garden City, a leafy neighbourhood in the heart of the capital.

The US embassy is next to the British embassy, which is also heavily fortified.

Security personnel near the scene (Adel el-Adawy/AP)

The Interior Ministry identified the man as 24-year-old Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea, and said his backpack contained a bottle of flammable chemicals.

It said he embraced an “extremist” ideology and intended to use the material he carried in a “hostile” act.

Video footage posted on social media showed police arresting the man, who was led away after his trousers and shoes were stripped off in the search.

• Police have finished their investigations at the scene of the incident. The Embassy is resuming normal business. Please Sign up for Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for security updates at https://t.co/UMoke72V75. — US Embassy Cairo (@USEmbassyCairo) September 4, 2018

The US embassy said in a tweet that it was “aware of a reported incident” and advised American citizens to avoid the scene.

The area around the embassy is heavily policed, with concrete barriers blocking vehicular traffic in its immediate vicinity.

Press Association