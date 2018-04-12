Man admits hacking celebrity accounts

George Garofano, 26, of North Branford, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to unauthorised access to a protected computer to obtain information, federal prosecutors said.

The charge stemmed from the investigation into the 2014 scandal in which the private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and others were made public.

Kirsten Dunst (Ian West/PA)

Prosecutors said Garofano sent emails that appeared to be from Apple encouraging victims to disclose usernames and passwords.