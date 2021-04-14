Man admits £60,000 Lampard burglary plot

An Italian national has admitted his role in burglary conspiracy that included a raid on the home of broadcaster Christine Lampard, as well as a £25m raid at the Kensington mansion of socialite Tamara Ecclestone.

Alessandro Donati (43) pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court yesterday to a single count of conspiracy to burgle properties between November 29 and December 18, 2019.

Other alleged victims of the conspiracy included former Chelsea FC player and manager Frank Lampard and his Co Down-born television presenter wife Christine, as well as late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The Lampards had about £60,000 in watches and jewellery stolen when they were out in December 2019.

Yesterday's charge relates to burglaries including a raid on Ms Ecclestone's home in December 2019, in which thieves allegedly stole £25m of jewellery and cash.

Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, was on holiday with her husband, art gallery owner Jay Rutland, their daughter and their dog at the time.

Donati, who previously denied the charge, appeared in the dock with an Italian interpreter, speaking only to confirm his identity before entering the guilty plea.

Judge Martin Edmunds QC remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing at a later date.

Donati is charged with the conspiracy alongside Alessandro Maltese (44).

He previously pleaded not guilty and is next due to appear in court on April 23.

In January, four people were cleared of being involved in the plot to raid the luxury homes of celebrities in west London.

