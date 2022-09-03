| 15.1°C Dublin

Man accused of flying stolen plane over Mississippi faces terror charges

Cory Wayne Patterson did not have a pilot’s licence, according to police in Tupelo.

(Rachel McWilliams via AP) Expand

Close

(Rachel McWilliams via AP)

(Rachel McWilliams via AP)

(Rachel McWilliams via AP)

By Emily Wagster Pettus, AP

A man who allegedly stole a plane and flew it over the US state of Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats, police said.

The man, named as Cory Wayne Patterson by police in Tupelo, did not have a pilot’s licence but had taken some flight instruction, and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation.

Officers added that Patterson stole the plane, took off and then called in the threat to authorities.

Tupelo police chief John Quaka said Patterson could also face federal charges.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy