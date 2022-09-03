Man accused of flying stolen plane over Mississippi faces terror charges

A man who allegedly stole a plane and flew it over the US state of Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats, police said.

The man, named as Cory Wayne Patterson by police in Tupelo, did not have a pilot’s licence but had taken some flight instruction, and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Officers added that Patterson stole the plane, took off and then called in the threat to authorities.

Tupelo police chief John Quaka said Patterson could also face federal charges.

No-one was injured in the incident.