Man (46) allegedly kept mum's body in freezer while collecting her pension

Subhabrata Majumdar was arrested after his mother's body was found in a large freezer during a police raid on their home in the city of Kolkata, police spokesman Nilanjan Biswas said.

Majumdar had hidden his mother's body after she died three years ago, at the age of 81, and continued withdrawing her monthly retirement pension of 30,000 rupees (about £327), Mr Biswas said.

Majumdar told police he kept the body because he believed she could be brought back to life.