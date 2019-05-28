Malaysia to return plastic waste to countries including UK

Malaysia has said it will send back some 3,000 metric tonnes of non-recyclable plastic waste to countries including the UK, US, Canada and Australia, in a move to avoid becoming a dumping ground for rich nations.

Environment minister Yeo Bee Yin said 60 containers stacked with contaminated waste had been smuggled into illegal processing facilities in Malaysia.

Non-recyclable plastic detained by authorities at the west port in Klang, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)

She said 10 containers will be shipped back within two weeks as she showed reporters contents of the waste at a port outside Kuala Lumpur.

The waste that was displayed included cables from the UK, contaminated milk cartons from Australia and compact discs from Bangladesh. Also shown were electronic and household waste from the US, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia and China.

Press Association