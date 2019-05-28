News World News

Tuesday 28 May 2019

Malaysia to return plastic waste to countries including UK

Ten containers will be shipped back within two weeks.

Officers from the Ministry of Environment examine a container full of non-recyclable plastic detained by authorities at the west port in Klang, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)
Officers from the Ministry of Environment examine a container full of non-recyclable plastic detained by authorities at the west port in Klang, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Malaysia has said it will send back some 3,000 metric tonnes of non-recyclable plastic waste to countries including the UK, US, Canada and Australia, in a move to avoid becoming a dumping ground for rich nations.

Environment minister Yeo Bee Yin said 60 containers stacked with contaminated waste had been smuggled into illegal processing facilities in Malaysia.

ipanews_9b0455ad-a4d2-4116-a2df-11c5725c09ad_embedded243170871
Non-recyclable plastic detained by authorities at the west port in Klang, Malaysia (Vincent Thian/AP)

She said 10 containers will be shipped back within two weeks as she showed reporters contents of the waste at a port outside Kuala Lumpur.

The waste that was displayed included cables from the UK, contaminated milk cartons from Australia and compact discs from Bangladesh. Also shown were electronic and household waste from the US, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia and China.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News