Malala Yousafzai to receive Harvard award for activism

Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai is being honoured by Harvard University for her work promoting girls’ education.

Harvard’s Kennedy School says Ms Yousafzai will be awarded the 2018 Gleitsman Award at a December 6 ceremony.

Ms Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was recognised for her global work supporting schooling for all children.

The future of work will be different — and that means preparing girls today for the jobs of tomorrow. #FullForce, our latest report on why the world works better when girls go to school, with foreword by @tim_cook: https://t.co/uexV2E3JJ2. pic.twitter.com/pLxu2arVRb — Malala Fund (@MalalaFund) October 9, 2018

As a teenager in Pakistan, she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban. She later founded the non-profit Malala Fund to support her work.

Harvard officials say her story has inspired a generation of boys and girls to follow in her footsteps.

Now 20, Ms Yousafzai is a student at Oxford University.

The Gleitsman Award provides $125,000 (£98,000) for activism that has improved quality of life around the world.

Press Association