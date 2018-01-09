Majestic Wine uncorks festive growth figures

The company booked a 3.2% rise in sales in the 10 weeks to January 1, with like-for-like retail sales up 1.3% compared to the same period last year.

“The fact that we have been able to grow sales and maintain margins shows that our winning formula of fabulous customer service from delightful people and delicious wines at fair prices works even when times are tough.

“We are on track to achieve our £500 million sales goal by 2019, on track to deliver market expectations for the current financial year, and on track to accelerate investment in new customers, new winemakers and more fantastic wines.”