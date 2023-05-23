Madeleine McCann: Sniffer dogs and pickaxes used in fresh search at remote reservoir as ‘number of bags’ removed from site

Personnel at Barragem do Arade reservoir, in the Algave, Portugal which is around 50km from Praia da Luz where Madeleine went missing in 2007. (Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Police have combed the banks of a reservoir in Portugal with the help of sniffer dogs, rakes and pickaxes as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.