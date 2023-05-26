LATEST | 

Madeleine McCann: Search of remote Algarve reservoir finds ‘relevant clue’

Undated handout file photo of Madeleine McCann. Searches are expected to begin on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine, police in Portugal have confirmed. A Policia Judiciaria statement said it is co-ordinating searches

William MataUK Independent

A three-day search of a remote Portugal reservoir has resulted in the reported discovery of a “relevant clue” linked to the disappearace of Madeleine McCann.