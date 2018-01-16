Macron visits migrant centre ahead of talks on Calais border

Mr Macron talked briefly with Sudanese migrants at the centre in Croisilles, home to 63 people.

He also questioned officials about measures to speed up processing for migrants who agree to apply for asylum in France.

Mr Macron is making a foray into the symbolic heart of France’s migrant problem with a visit to the port city of Calais (AP)

The French president also asked about migrants who abandon such centres to try to sneak across the Channel instead.