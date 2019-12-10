French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the European Union to move forward quickly on Brexit talks after the UK’s General Election on Thursday.

Macron urges EU to move quickly on Brexit talks after UK election

Mr Macron said EU members need to preserve “the method that has worked up to now, that is to say: unity”.

He was speaking at a meeting in Paris with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the presidential Elysee Palace.

The EU’s heads of states and governments are meeting on Thursday and Friday at a summit in Brussels.

Mr Macron called on the bloc to defend its interests “without yielding to pressure”.

Emmanuel Macron welcomes Charles Michel (Francois Mori/AP)

Mr Michel said the EU leaders will discuss the bloc’s future relationship with Britain on Friday.

“We will, of course, take into account the results of the election,” he said.

British voters go to the polls on Thursday in a key parliamentary election that will affect the UK’s future ties with the bloc. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on January 31.

PA Media