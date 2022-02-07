Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during the Libya summit in Berlin in January 2020. Photo: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow today in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine.

Mr Macron has made a frenetic series of phone calls with Western allies, Mr Putin and the Ukrainian leader over the past week. He will follow up tomorrow with a visit to Kiev, staking a lot of political capital on a mission that could prove embarrassing if he returns empty-handed.

“We’re heading to Putin’s lair, in many ways it’s a throw of the dice,” one source close to Mr Macron told Reuters.

Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine and demanded Nato and US security guarantees, including that Nato never admit Ukraine as a member.

Two sources close to Mr Macron said one aim of his visit was to buy time and freeze the situation for several months, at least until a “Super April” of elections in Europe – in Hungary, Slovenia and, crucially for Mr Macron, in France.

The French leader, who has earned a reputation for highly publicised diplomatic forays since he took power in 2017, has both tried to cajole and confront Mr Putin over the past five years. His efforts have brought close dialogue with the Russian leader as well as painful setbacks.

Soon after his election, Mr Macron rolled out the red carpet for Mr Putin at the Palace of Versailles, but also used the visit to publicly decry Russian meddling during the election. Two years later, the pair met at the French president’s summer residence.

But Mr Macron’s many overtures did not prevent Russian encroachment into traditional French spheres of influence in Africa, culminating late last year with the arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali. French officials think they are supported by the Kremlin.

Eastern European countries who suffered decades under Soviet rule have criticised Mr Macron’s co-operative stance on Russia.

To counter critics ahead of the trip and take on the mantle of European leadership in this crisis, Mr Macron has been at pains to consult with other Western leaders, including Britain’s Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set off yesterday for Washington seeking to reassure Americans that his country stands alongside the US and other Nato partners in opposing Russian aggression.

Mr Scholz has said Moscow would pay a “high price” in the event of an attack, but his government’s refusal to supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, bolster Germany’s troop presence in eastern Europe or spell out which sanctions it would support against Russia has drawn criticism abroad and at home .