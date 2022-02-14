Macron rival invokes spirit of Thatcher in bid to close gap

Valerie Pecresse, head of the Paris Ile-de-France region and Les Republicains (LR) right-wing party candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, delivers her speech during a campaign rally at the Zenith de Paris in Paris, France, February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

EMMANUEL MACRON’S most dangerous right-wing rival yesterday pledged a “new France” that would reverse Europe’s march towards federalism to avoid “a new Brexit”.

Valérie Pécresse staged her first mass rally in Paris to kickstart her faltering presidential campaign after a week in which support began draining away.

Before a crowd of 6,000, the 54-year-old chief of the Paris region, and the first woman to stand for president from the Republicans Party, insisted she would be as combative as her role models, Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel.

While Mr Macron practises a “diplomacy of posture” rather than “influence”, the “big winners in this game have always been the Germans and British”, she said. “Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher always protected their people. They defended their interests.”

During an hour-long speech, she called for a “sovereign France that submits to nobody”, pledging to “refuse a federal Europe that would dilute our identity and trigger a new Brexit”.

Implying Mr Macron was heading in that direction, she said he had allowed the country to be “humiliated” by Australia, which cancelled a multibillion-euro submarine contract; by Mali, where relations have soured with the military leadership; and by Russia, where the president has been spearheading European efforts to avoid war.

With Mr Macron way out in front in voter intentions for round one of the election on April 10 and far-right opponent Marine Le Pen polling ahead of her, yesterday’s rally at the Zenith hall in eastern Paris was billed as a make-or-break moment for Ms Pécresse, who has suffered several desertions in recent days to the presidential camp.

She is also coming under attack from far-right rival Éric Zemmour, who has accused her of being a Macron clone as several key members of his government are originally from her party.

“The extremists are lying to you,” she told the flag-waving crowd, imploring them to “refuse the venom of nostalgia”. “Don’t let anger win the day,” she said, adding that she offered “order” and “national unity” while the far-right would end in disorder and disunity.

In another swipe at Mr Zemmour, she insisted there was no need for “fatalism about the great replacement” of France’s indigenous white population by mostly Muslim foreigners, one of his pet campaign claims.

The symbol of France, Marianne, “was not veiled”, she said, adding that people who entered the country illegally should be deported.

“If we have to build walls like some states do, I would support them... If a country refuses to take back its illegal immigrants, with me there will be zero visas,” she said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

