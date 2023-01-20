Macron proposes increased military spending plan until 2030

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a substantial boost in military spending until the end of the decade to face evolving threats.

He announced plans for 413 billion euros (£361 billion) in military spending from 2024 to 2030 to ensure “our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world”.

That compares with spending of about 295 billion euros (£258.5 billion) in a similar military plan for 2019 to 2025.

Mr Macron made the announcement in a speech addressing a new defence strategy in the wake of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine and other threats.