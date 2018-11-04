News World News

Sunday 4 November 2018

Macron: New Caledonia voters reject independence from France

The South Pacific archipelago has been a part of France since 1853.

Voters have been voting on possible independence from France (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

French president Emmanuel Macron has said the majority of New Caledonians who voted in a referendum on independence chose to remain part of France.

In a televised address from Paris, Mr Macron pledged “there is no other path than that of dialogue” on the future of the South Pacific archipelago which has been part of France since 1853.

A man casts his vote at a polling station in Noumea (AP)

French prime minister Edouard Philippe will meet with officials in New Caledonia to discuss future plans.

The referendum was the result of a process that started 30 years ago to end years of violence between those both for and against separation from France.

