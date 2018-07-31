Macron faces no confidence votes amid security officer scandal

French president Emmanuel Macron’s government is facing two votes of no confidence brought by opposition parties in response to a political uproar triggered by a former presidential security aide seen beating a protester in a video.

The government is expected to easily win the votes, mostly symbolic, at France’s lower house of parliament later on Tuesday.

Mr Macron’s centrist party has a large majority at the National Assembly.

Motions were brought by the conservative party and MPs from the left and far-left.

The scandal broke after Mr Macron’s security aide was identified on camera beating a young protester during a May Day protest while wearing a police helmet.

Questions about the government’s handling of the affair turned it into Mr Macron’s biggest political crisis since he took office last year.

Press Association