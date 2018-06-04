Macron chief of staff faces corruption inquiry

The prosecutors’ office said investigators will look into whether the rules related to conflicts of interest while in a public position have been respected.

The French association Anticor suspects Alexis Kohler, one of Mr Macron’s closest aides, of influence-peddling and conflict of interest in relation to his ties to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).

Emmanuel Macron appointed Mr Kohler following the May 2017 presidential election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Kohler has family links to the Geneva-based cruise company.