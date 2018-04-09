News World News

Monday 9 April 2018

Macron and Trump agree chemical weapons used in Ghouta

A medical worker gives a child oxygen at a makeshift medical clinic in Douma Photo: AP
A child rests in the medical clinic after receiving treatment for the chemical attack Photo: Getty
Independent.ie Newsdesk

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call that chemical weapons had been used in Syria's Eastern Ghouta on April 7, and would work together to establish clear responsibility for their use.

They "exchanged their information and analysis confirming the use of chemical weapons," the French presidency said in a statement early on Monday.

"All responsibilities in this area must be clearly established," added the French presidency's statement.

The statement also said the two leaders had instructed their teams to deepen exchanges in the coming days and co-ordinate their efforts at the U.N. Security Council on Monday. The two leaders will discuss the subject again within 48 hours.

This image made from video released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a toddler given oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the opposition-held town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, Sunday, April 8, 2018. The Civil Defense said patients were having difficulty breathing and burning in their eyes. Syrian opposition activists and rescuers said Sunday that a poison gas attack on a rebel-held town near the capital. The Syrian government denied the allegations, which could not be independently verified. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)
Reuters

