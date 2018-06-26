Macedonian president refuses to approve country’s name change

Gjorge Ivanov’s decision will delay but not derail the deal that Macedonia’s parliament has already ratified.

Under the country’s constitution, if MPs meeting for a second time once again approve legislation that the president has refused to sign, then the president can no longer block it.

There were clashes earlier this week in Thessaloniki, Greece, during protests against the name change deal with Macedonia (AP)

Parliament speaker Talat Xhafer said MPs will probably repeat the vote next week.