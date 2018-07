Macedonia’s prime minister has announced the question his country’s citizens will face in a referendum this autumn on a recent deal with Greece changing the country’s name to North Macedonia.

Macedonia’s prime minister has announced the question his country’s citizens will face in a referendum this autumn on a recent deal with Greece changing the country’s name to North Macedonia.

Zoran Zaev said after a meeting with political party leaders that the question will be: “Are you in favour of membership in the European Union and Nato by accepting the deal between the Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Greece?”

Are you in favour of membership in the European Union and Nato by accepting the deal between the Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Greece? Referendum question “Are you in favour of membership in the European Union and Nato by accepting the deal between the Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Greece?” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/macedonian-leader-announces-referendum-question-over-name-change-37134511.html “Are you in favour of membership in the European Union and Nato by accepting the deal between the Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Greece?” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/macedonian-leader-announces-referendum-question-over-name-change-37134511.html

Mr Zaev said the referendum will be “consultative”, a possibility allowed for under the country’s law for such votes, but added that “the people’s say will be final for all political parties”.

The leader of the main conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, Hristijan Mickoski, walked out of the meeting, demanding another round of talks.

More discussions are planned.

Press Association