Lula da Silva defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil’s president

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for president again, smiles after voting in a run-off presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers’ Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president, Brazil’s electoral authority said on Sunday.

With 98.8pc of the votes tallied, da Silva had 50.8pc and Bolsonaro 49.2pc, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty.

Da Silva, the country’s president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore Brazil’s more prosperous past, yet faces headwinds in a polarised society.

It is a stunning return to power for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving the way for then-candidate Bolsonaro’s win and four years of far-right politics.