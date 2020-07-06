Louvre reopens in Paris for first time in four months

The Louvre Museum in Paris reopened on Monday (Thibault Camus/AP)

Paris’ Louvre Museum, which houses the Mona Lisa, has reopened after a four-month coronavirus lockdown.

Face masks were a must and visitor numbers were limited, with reservations required.

Among the trickle of returning tourists was Zino Vandenbeaghen, who travelled from Belgium to enjoy the unusual space at both the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles.

“It’s super,” he said. “The ideal moment to visit.”

Aujourdâhui Ã 9h, le #Louvre a rouvert ses portes ! 🥳



👉 Les premiers visiteurs ont Ã©tÃ© accueillis par Jean-Luc Martinez, prÃ©sident-directeur du musÃ©e. pic.twitter.com/WEAcHd81fY — MusÃ©e du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) July 6, 2020

About 70% of the giant museum — 45,000 square meters of space, or the equivalent of 230 tennis courts — housing 30,000 of the Louvre’s vast trove of works is again accessible to visitors starved of art in lockdown.

“It’s very emotional for all the teams that have prepared this reopening,” said Jean-Luc Martinez, the museum director.

The bulk of visitors to what was the world’s most-visited museum before the pandemic used to come from overseas, led by travellers from the United States.

Americans are still barred from the European Union that is gradually reopening its borders.

The Louvre is hoping the reopening will attract visitors from closer to home, including the Paris region, but is bracing for a plunge in numbers.

Mr Martinez said the museum was expecting just 7,000 visitors on the reopening day.

Before the pandemic, as many as 50,000 people per day toured the Louvre in the busiest summer months.

