Friday 17 May 2019

Louvre pyramid architect IM Pei dies aged 102

The architect’s buildings added elegance to landscapes worldwide with their powerful geometric shapes and grand spaces.

The designer of the pyramid outside The Louvre Museum has died (Mike Egerton/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

IM Pei, the globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre museum in Paris with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the US, has died aged 102.

His death was confirmed on Thursday by a spokesman at his New York architecture firm.

Mr Pei’s works ranged from the trapezoidal addition to the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC to the chiselled towers of the National Centre of Atmospheric Research that blend in with the reddish mountains in Boulder, Colorado.

ipanews_d07d63e2-5084-4867-9aa1-0339ad62466f_embedded231691820
IM Pei helped reinvigorate the Louvre Museum (Mike Egerton/PA)

His buildings added elegance to landscapes worldwide with their powerful geometric shapes and grand spaces.

Among them are the striking steel and glass Bank of China skyscraper in Hong Kong and John F Kennedy Memorial Library in Boston.

