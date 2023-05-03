Lottery syndicate member won share of £1m on the day he retired

A member of a garage lottery syndicate which won £1 million on the EuroMillions found out about his windfall on the day he retired.

The rest of the 11-strong syndicate plan to continue working at GPG Montrose Garage in Montrose, Angus, and to keep running the syndicate.

Robert Pert, 66, from Montrose, said: “This win couldn’t have come at a better time – on the day of my retirement.

“Definitely a reason for a very big and very special celebration.”

The syndicate of mechanics, technicians, and office staff have various plans for their shares, including garden renovations, home improvements, cars and dream holidays.

The wife of the syndicate organiser said she thought it was a scam when he woke her to tell her they had won.

Lesley Forsyth, 56, said she and her husband Arthur, 57, both woke at 4am and he had checked a lottery ticket to find they had won £2.80 but he then woke her three hours later when he discovered the syndicate win.

She said: “He just started shouting, ‘oh my goodness, oh my goodness’. I wondered what on earth had happened.

“He said, ‘the garage, our syndicate, we have won £1 million’.

“I said, ‘No, this can’t be true, it must be a scam’ and he just kept saying, ‘No Lesley, it isn’t. I am on the official National Lottery page and this really is true’.”

She added: “I think the news is still sinking in, you hear of people winning all the time but you just never ever think it will happen to you – a garage business in Montrose.”

The company’s planned away day turned into a lottery-winning celebration at a restaurant.

As well as the Forsyths, from Montrose, and their daughter Laura, the syndicate also includes Allan Stevenson, technician, 59, from Laurencekirk; and Laura Guthrie, 35, a member of the office team, from Brechin.

Further members are office manager Cheryl Milne, 28; director Laura Forsyth, 31; technician Martin Guthrie, 30; and workshop manager Raymond Nicoll, 47 – all from Montrose.

The syndicate won the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker with the winning code of JHJG 53786.