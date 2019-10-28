Lost Doris Day recordings revived by man she babysat as a child

An album of lost recordings made by Doris Day in the 1940s has been revived by a man who she babysat for as a budding star.

Les Brown Jr, the son of Day's former band leader, has combined her recordings, broadcast once on radio but unreleased on record.

The result - titled 'Doris Day, With Love' - will be released in November, nearly 80 years after the original recording sessions.

The 'Calamity Jane' actress died at her home in California on May 13 aged 97.

Day began her career as a singer but switched to acting in the 1950s, leaving behind a number of unreleased recordings.

The album features a selection of cover versions and was originally broadcast with Day accompanied by the Page Cavanaugh Trio.

However, it was only after teaming up with jazz musician Les Brown Sr and His Band of Renown that she found real success, enjoying two number ones in 1945.

Now Les Brown Sr's son, for who Day acted as a babysitter in her early years, has produced and augmented the original mono tracks with a full orchestra in stereo.

Les Brown Jr said: "At the time I knew her simply as my dad's glamorous friend, but to be able to orchestrate the album is a dream come true, it's like a final gift to all her fans."

Irish Independent