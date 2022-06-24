Lorry crash in East Lothian sees part of east coast mainline closed

Image of lorry on East Coast mainline after it crashed on to the rail route on Thurday. (Credit: Network Rail)

A major rail route remains closed after a lorry struck the east coast mainline in East Lothian on Thursday.

The lorry left the road and crashed into a wall before landing on the railway at Haddington Road in Wallyford at around 1.30pm.

A crane was brought in to remove the lorry from the tracks and crews worked through the night to restore services, but Network Rail announced the track was still closed on Friday morning.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) warned passengers travelling between Edinburgh and Newcastle not to travel.

Network Rail said on Friday morning they are making “good progress” on repairs and that reopening is “imminent” after the lorry strike destroyed a signalling cabinet.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and Police Scotland have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit, said: “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“If you were in the area at the time, please think back and get in touch with us if you have any information which may be able to assist our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to motorists who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.

“I’d ask anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 1714 of Thursday June 23 2022.”