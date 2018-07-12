London to Mumbai BA flight makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan

A British Airways flight carrying 214 people from London to Mumbai has made an emergency landing at an airport in Azerbaijan.

The captain of flight BAW199 requested an emergency landing at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev airport after a failure of the left engine on the Boeing-777, the airport said.

The airline said in a statement that the decision to divert the plane was made “following a technical issue”.

The plane landed safely at around 6.30am local time on Thursday and no-one was hurt.

The passengers were taken to the airport’s transit zone and were given food and drink, according to the airport.

British Airways said it is trying to get a new aircraft for the passengers and get them on their way as soon as possible.

Press Association