London Stock Exchange blames technical glitch after stock market fails to open
Stock market trading usually begins at 8am on weekdays.
The London Stock Exchange has blamed a technical issue for delaying stock trading on one of the world’s biggest markets on Thursday morning.
Equities usually begin trading at 8am London time, but remained closed for an hour after the planned opening.
A spokesman for the London Stock Exchange Group said: “Due to a technical issue, the opening auction on London Stock Exchange was delayed this morning.”
Stocks finally opened for trading at 9am, with the FTSE 100 rising 0.5%.
Press Association