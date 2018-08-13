Live salmon released for ailing killer whale but she doesn’t eat

Marine researchers working to save an ailing killer whale have released live salmon into waters in front of the free-swimming orca.

But they did not see the critically endangered whale, called J50, take any of the eight salmon dropped from a boat.

The feeding operation was part of an extraordinary response effort to save the malnourished orca. A vet also injected J50 with medication using a dart on Thursday.

Live chinook salmon are released from the King County Research Vessel SoundGardian (Alan Berner/Seattle Times/AP)

Researchers want to see whether they can dose a live salmon with medication and feed it to the whale, but they first need to test whether it will take the fish.

NOAA Fisheries biologist Brad Hanson told reporters on Monday that they will wait for the pod of whales to return to the inland waters of Washington state to evaluate the next step.

Press Association