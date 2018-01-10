Little damage after strong earthquake in sea north of Honduras

There were no early reports of serious damage or casualties on land after the quake struck shortly before 10pm local time.

Officials in Honduras said shaking was registered across much of the nation and there were some reports of cracks in homes in Colon and Atlantida provinces along the northern coast and Olancho in eastern Honduras.

Tsunami centres issued advisories for Puerto Rico, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Jamaica and other Caribbean islands as well as on the coasts of Mexico and Central America, warning that sea levels could rise from 1ft to 3ft (0.3m to 1m) above normal, but no tsunami materialised.