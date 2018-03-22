Lithuanian president considering expulsion of Russian diplomats
Dalia Grybauskaite said she was mulling over her response to the Salisbury poisonings.
Lithuania’s president has said she is considering whether to expel Russian diplomats over the nerve-agent attack on an ex-Russian spy in Britain on March 4.
The UK has expelled 23 diplomats over the poisoning attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury.
It blames Moscow for the military grade nerve-agent attack which has left both Sergei and Yulia Skripal in critical condition.
Asked whether Lithuania would take similar action, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said: “We are considering such measures.”
At a European Union summit Thursday in Brussels, Ms Grybauskaite also offered her full support to British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Former Soviet state Lithuania shares a border with Russia’s western Kaliningrad exclave.
Press Association