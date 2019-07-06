News World News

Saturday 6 July 2019

Lithuanian couple crowned ‘wife carrying’ world champions

Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene won the title for the second year running.

Lithuanian couple Vytautas Kirkliauskas, right, and Neringa Kirkliauskiene celebrate (AP)
Lithuanian couple Vytautas Kirkliauskas, right, and Neringa Kirkliauskiene celebrate (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

A Lithuanian man and his wife have won the world “wife carrying” title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running.

Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene cleared a gruelling 253.5-metre (831ft) obstacle course in a time of one minute 6.72 seconds on Saturday.

ipanews_c33882a6-3e81-46b1-9f66-41ae0e83b6b0_embedded243951163
The 831ft obstacle course features waist-high water (AP)

That was just a tenth of a second ahead of former six-time world champion, Finland’s Taisto Miettinen, and his new partner Katja Kovanen.

Couples from more than a dozen countries took part in the annual race in Sonkajarvi, 300 miles north of Helsinki, the capital.

ipanews_c33882a6-3e81-46b1-9f66-41ae0e83b6b0_embedded243951162
The race is keenly contested every year – and couples do not have to be married (AP)

Despite the event’s title, couples do not have to be married.

Organisers said male contestants can “steal a neighbour’s wife” if they do not have a companion.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News