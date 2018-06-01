Lions, tigers and jaguar recaptured after German zoo escape

The incident at the privately-run Eifel Zoo in Luenebach, near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium, sparked a massive search by police as they warned local residents to stay indoors.

A bear which also escaped the facility was fatally shot (AP)

The big cats were all located after several hours with the help of a drone on the grounds of the zoo, and were successfully corralled back into their cages, police spokesman Joerg Raskopp said.

The bear escaped from the 30-hectare (75-acre) zoo grounds into the rolling hills of the Eifel region and had to be shot, Mr Raskopp said.