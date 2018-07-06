Lions kill suspected poachers on wildlife reserve in South Africa

Lions have mauled to death suspected poachers who entered a South African wildlife reserve to kill rhinos.

Nick Fox, owner of the Sibuya Game Reserve in Eastern Cape province, said human remains were found on Tuesday along with a high-powered rifle, wire cutters and other equipment.

PRESS RELEASE Lions Kill Suspected Poachers on Sibuya Game Reserve Sometime during the night of Sunday 1st and early... Posted by Sibuya Game Reserve on Thursday, July 5, 2018

Mr Fox said on Facebook that at least three poachers infiltrated the reserve late on Sunday or early Monday.

He said it is clear that the poachers had walked into a pride of six lions and that “some, if not all” had been killed.

Mr Fox said the handler of an anti-poaching dog heard a “loud commotion” coming from the lions early on Monday.

He said the reserve’s wildlife veterinarian darted the lions so that police forensic investigators could search for evidence.

Press Association