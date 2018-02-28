Lion kills woman at refuge of South African ‘lion whisperer’
Kevin Richardson keeps lions at his refuge in the Dinokeng Game Reserve.
A lion that mauled a young woman to death in South Africa was under the care of a man known as the “lion whisperer” for his close interactions with the predators in his animal sanctuary.
He said he and a colleague took three lions for a walk in the reserve on Tuesday and that one chased an antelope, eventually encountering the woman at least two kilometres (1.2 miles) away.
We are deeply saddened and shocked by the death of a 22-year old woman at our tented camp in The Dinokeng Big 5 Game...Posted by Kevin Richardson on Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Mr Richardson said he had sent out a “notification” that he was walking with the lions.
He said the woman had accompanied a friend “to conduct an interview for an assignment with the camp’s manager”. She died at his operation’s tented camp in Dinokeng.
Press Association