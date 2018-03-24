Lights go off for Earth Hour in global call for climate change action

Since beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in, from turning off the porch lights to letting the Opera House go dark.

Those 60 minutes are “an opportunity to adopt a shifting of the consumption culture, and behaviour change towards sustainability”, Indian Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a statement.

India Earth Hour

Many people barely noticed. Around India Gate, New Delhi’s monument to the Indian dead in World War I, thousands of people continued with the city’s nightly warm-weather ritual.