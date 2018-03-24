News World News

Saturday 24 March 2018

Lights go off for Earth Hour in global call for climate change action

Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries.

The Philippines’ largest shopping mall, the Mall of Asia, turns dark to mark Earth Hour (Bullit Marquez/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Countries around the world have switching off the lights for Earth Hour, a global call for international unity on the importance of climate change.

Since beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in, from turning off the porch lights to letting the Opera House go dark.

Those 60 minutes are “an opportunity to adopt a shifting of the consumption culture, and behaviour change towards sustainability”, Indian Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a statement.

Many people barely noticed. Around India Gate, New Delhi’s monument to the Indian dead in World War I, thousands of people continued with the city’s nightly warm-weather ritual.

They bought ice cream and cheap plastic trinkets, they flirted, and young children rode in electric carts that their parents rented for a few minutes at a stretch.

But for an hour the arch stayed dark, a silent call for change.

