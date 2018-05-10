News World News

Thursday 10 May 2018

Lighter, cheaper robotic hand lets users grip objects more precisely

The Hennes hand has only one motor that controls all five fingers, making it lighter, cheaper and more able to adapt to the shape of objects.

Marco Zambelli shows his prosthetic hand (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Marco Zambelli shows his prosthetic hand (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Italian researchers have developed a new robotic hand they say allows users to grip objects with more precision and featuring a design that will lower the price significantly.

The Hennes hand has a simpler mechanical design compared with other such myoelectric prosthetics, which have sensors that react to the electronic signal of the muscles, the researchers said.

The Hennes has only one motor that controls all five fingers, making it lighter, cheaper and more able to adapt to the shape of objects.

It was developed by the Italian Institute of Technology and the INAIL state workers’ compensation prosthetic centre.

They plan to bring it to market in Europe next year with a target price of around 10,000 euros (£8,800), about 30% below current market prices.

Press Association

