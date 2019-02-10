News World News

Sunday 10 February 2019

Lifetime income tax exemption for Hungarian women with at least four children

Viktor Orban announced the measure which he said was to counter current demographic trends.

Schoolgirls walking to school (Ian West/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Hungary’s anti-immigration prime minister has said the government is greatly increasing financial aid and subsidies for families with several children.

The measures announced on Sunday by prime minister Viktor Orban during his “state of the nation” speech are meant to encourage women to have more children and to reverse Hungary’s population decline.

They include a lifetime income tax exemption for women who give birth to at least four children.

Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban (Nick Ansell/PA)

Mr Orban said such policies are “Hungary’s answer” to downward demographic trends, “not immigration”.

Mr Orban repeated his assertion that European Union leaders in Brussels want to fill Europe with migrants from other continents.

With European Parliament elections set for May, he said that unchecked immigration would create “mixed populations” in countries that Muslims eventually would dominate and Christians quickly would become a minority.

