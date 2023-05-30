Lifeboat to become glamping pod after being saved from scrapheap

The former RNLI lifeboat is lowered into Martyn Steedman’s camping site at Mains Farm in Thornhill, Stirlingshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

A former RNLI lifeboat has been saved from the scrapheap by a farmer who plans to turn it into a glamping pod.

Latest World News