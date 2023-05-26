Life-size Lego model of luxury sports car unveiled

The life-size Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3 will be a permanent feature at Legoland Windsor (Legoland Windsor Resort/PA)

By Aisling Grace, PA

A one-of-a-kind life-size Lego model of the luxury Ferrari Daytona SP3 sports car has been unveiled at Legoland Windsor to celebrate the launch of the resort’s new attraction.