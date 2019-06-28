Life sentence for white supremacist over fatal Charlottesville car attack
James Alex Fields Junior apologised to the judge before he was sentenced.
An avowed white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison on hate crime charges.
James Alex Fields Jr of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty in March to US federal hate crime charges in an attack that killed one person and injured more than two dozen others.
He will be sentenced next month on separate state charges.
#HeatherHeyer was killed on Aug. 12, 2017, when a white nationalist attending the Unite the Right Rally in #Charlottesville drove his car into a crowd of anti-racist counter-protestors, injuring 28 others.— Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) June 28, 2019
He is being sentenced in federal court today.
Fields apologised before the judge handed down his sentence.
The Unite The Right rally on August 12 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
Fields admitted deliberately driving his car into counter-protesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.
The case stirred racial tensions around the country.
