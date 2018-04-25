Danish inventor Peter Madsen has received a life sentence for torturing and murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his private submarine.

Life sentence for Danish inventor who killed woman journalist on submarine

Judge Anette Burkoe at the Copenhagen City Court said she and the two jurors agreed Wall’s death was a murder.

She said that Madsen did not give “a trustworthy” explanation. File photo of police and other authorities searching for a body during the Kim Wall case (Jens Dresling/AP) Madsen stood quietly listening as the judge read out the verdict on Wednesday.

Madsen, 47, had denied murder and said Wall died accidentally inside the submarine. He confessed to cutting up her body and throwing the body parts into the sea.

Madsen said he would appeal against the conviction and sentence.

Press Association