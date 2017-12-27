Libyan families from Gaddafi loyalist town to be allowed to return home

The decision, announced by prime minister Fayez Serraj, follows a reconciliation deal between representatives of the town of Tawergha and the city of Misrata, which previously fought on opposing sides.

Tawergha was used as a staging ground for attacks on Misrata during the uprising that eventually toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Anti-Gaddafi militias, mainly from Misrata, drove out Tawergha's residents, believing its inhabitants had aided Gaddafi's forces.