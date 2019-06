A Libyan commander whose forces are fighting to take the country’s capital of Tripoli from militias allied with a UN-backed government based there has dismissed an initiative by its prime minister for negotiations to end the crisis.

A Libyan commander whose forces are fighting to take the country’s capital of Tripoli from militias allied with a UN-backed government based there has dismissed an initiative by its prime minister for negotiations to end the crisis.

Libyan commander vows to pursue onslaught until Tripoli is captured

Khalifa Hifter also vowed to press his campaign and rid Tripoli of what he says are “terrorist militias”.

Mr Hifter spoke on Wednesday to a local news website, almarsad.co.

A wall is damaged from fighting in the region of Tajoura (Hamza Turkia/AP)

He said “military operations will not stop” until Tripoli is taken.

In April, Mr Hifter’s self-styled Liberation National Army that is based in eastern Libya, launched the offensive.

The campaign, criticised by the UN and aid agencies, has killed hundreds and displaced thousands of civilians.

It has also raised fears of another bout of violence after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Press Association