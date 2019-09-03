Lego reports sales rise, but investments dent profits

Toy maker Lego said its revenue was up 4% in the first half of 2019 but significant investments to create long-term growth led to a 12% drop in net profit.

Toy maker Lego said its revenue was up 4% in the first half of 2019 but significant investments to create long-term growth led to a 12% drop in net profit.

The privately-held Danish company reported first-half revenue of 14.8 billion kroner (£1.81 billion), while net profit dropped to 2.7 billion kroner (£330 million).

Lego CEO Niels B Christiansen said the group was “satisfied with our performance given the transformative shifts which continue to reshape the global toy industry”.

We taught 95 LEGO Star Wars droids to play the Star Wars theme on real instruments... and the result is awesome! Watch and discover how far you can go with coding knowledge.

Learn more on: https://t.co/0KPsuR4KV0 pic.twitter.com/gDk2KNvQ5A — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 2, 2019

Mr Christiansen said that the investments were meant to grow, open new markets in China and India and develop online sales platforms, among other things.

The group, which is based in Billund, Denmark, does not release quarterly figures.

PA Media