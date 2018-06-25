Legal process not the way to go over illegal immigrants – Trump

Independent.ie

US president Donald Trump has said the legal due process given to people caught trying to cross the US border illegally is dysfunctional and “not the way to go”.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/legal-process-not-the-way-to-go-over-illegal-immigrants-trump-37047333.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/article37047330.ece/59a78/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_7edf789f-019e-49a4-87a8-83594c19e981_1