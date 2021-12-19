| 5.8°C Dublin

Left-wing millennial elected Chile’s next president

Supporters of Gabriel Boric gathered in central Santiago to celebrate.

Gabriel Boric (Andres Poblete/AP) Expand

Close

Gabriel Boric (Andres Poblete/AP)

Gabriel Boric (Andres Poblete/AP)

Gabriel Boric (Andres Poblete/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A left-wing millennial who rose to prominence during anti-government protests was elected Chile’s next president on Sunday, after a bruising campaign against a free-market firebrand likened to former US president Donald Trump.

With 68% of 46,887 polling stations reporting, Gabriel Boric had 55% of the votes, compared with 45% for his opponent, Jose Antonio Kast.

Mr Kast conceded defeat and called his opponent to congratulate him on his “grand triumph” as supporters of Boric gathered in central Santiago to celebrate.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy