Lebanon prosecutor questions suspected killer of British embassy worker

Rebecca Dykes was found dead on December 16 on the side of a road, strangled and reportedly showing signs of sexual assault. The suspect, Tarek Houshi, was arrested days later.

He told reporters outside the courthouse on Wednesday that the questioning lasted about two hours. He says the suspect answered questions.

Lawyer Antoine Abu Deeb, who is representing Ms Dykes' family, declined to provide details about the questioning.

Mr Abu Deeb said the family is awaiting a possible indictment after Wednesday's hearing before the investigative judge.

Houshi has a court-appointed lawyer, who has not been publicly identified.